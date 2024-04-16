Rohit Saraf wraps filming for ‘Mismatched 3’

In a social media announcement that sent fans into a frenzy, actor Rohit Saraf revealed that filming for the much-anticipated third season of ‘Mismatched’ has officially concluded. Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, Rohit bid farewell to the set, accompanied by co-star Prajakta Koli, with whom he shared a series of cherished moments during production.

“This is us. Until next time.. #MismatchedS03 Season Wrap!,” Rohit captioned the post, punctuating the announcement with a sense of nostalgia and anticipation for what’s to come.

The news of the season wrap has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly await the latest installment of the beloved series. Social media platforms buzzed with comments expressing enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming season, reflecting the widespread appeal of the show and its endearing characters.

‘Mismatched’, helmed by directors Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, intricately weaves a tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery in the digital age. The series follows the journey of Rishi, portrayed by Saraf, a hopeless romantic navigating the complexities of modern-day romance as he falls for Dimple, played by Koli, a passionate gamer with a unique perspective on love and relationships.

Saraf’s rise to fame has been marked by his noteworthy performances in various film projects, including ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Hichki’, ‘The Sky Is Pink’, and ‘Ludo’. However, it was his portrayal of Rishi in ‘Mismatched’ that catapulted him into the spotlight, earning him widespread acclaim and adoration from fans, who affectionately dubbed him the ‘national crush’.

In addition to his role in ‘Mismatched’, Rohit Saraf is ready to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic ‘Ishq Vishq’. With his talent and charm, Saraf continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with each new endeavor.