Priyanka Chopra drops BTS reel with John Cena and Idris Elba from ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave fans a front-row pass to the action, the chaos, and a few adorable off-screen moments from her upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Heads of State’.

In a recent Instagram post, the global star shared a behind-the-scenes reel that offers glimpses of her suited-up avatar as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, her friendship with co-stars, and even a few sweet moments with daughter Malti.

The video highlights Chopra’s transformation into the sharp, action-ready spy, complete with bruises, tactical gear, and a no-nonsense look.

Alongside her in the film are ‘Luther’ star Idris Elba and wrestling icon-turned-actor John Cena.

Set in a world of international politics, ‘Heads of State’ is directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for high-energy thrillers like ‘Hardcore Henry’ and ‘Nobody’. This time, he combines his signature style with political satire, pitting the U.S. President (John Cena) against the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) in a race against time.

The movie’s official synopsis reveals that the two leaders locked in a very public and personal rivalry, find themselves outmatched by a global threat. When their elite security forces fail, they have to rely on each other and team up with Agent Bisset to stop a conspiracy that could bring down the free world.

Also starring Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast that balances humor, action, and political commentary.

‘Heads of State’ is going to release on July 2 on Prime Video.