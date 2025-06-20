Priyanka Chopra reveals how she lost her eyebrow while filming ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not just for her new film ‘Heads of State’ but also for an unforgettable accident she had while shooting it.

During a lively chat with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, Priyanka shared a rather painful but humorous behind-the-scenes story from her upcoming action-comedy.

The actress recalled how a dramatic stunt almost cost her more than just a scene—it took a piece of her eyebrow! While filming an intense action sequence in the rain, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

“There’s this matte box on the camera, which sticks out in front,” she explained. “I had to roll on the floor and fall. The camera was supposed to move in close, but the operator came in a little too close—and so did I.”

What happened next was a split-second moment she won’t forget. “It just took a chunk of my eyebrow. It could have been my eye, so I was really grateful it wasn’t,” Priyanka said with a laugh.

Instead of pausing the shoot or calling it a day, Priyanka decided to power through. “I just put surgical glue on it and stuck it back,” she said, proving once again that she’s as tough off-screen as she is on it. “I didn’t want to come back and shoot in the rain again.”

‘Heads of State’, directed by Ilya Naishuller, promises to be a fast-paced thrill ride with action and humor. Priyanka stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and John Cena, and the film also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.

The movie will be available on Prime Video from July 2 and will release in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In ‘Heads of State’, Priyanka Chopra plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who entangles in a chaotic mission with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters after their diplomatic assignment goes sideways.

But that’s not all Priyanka’s been working on. The actress has a packed slate ahead. She’s ready to team up with blockbuster director SS Rajamouli for ‘SSMB 29’, her first collaboration with him. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and has already sparked a lot of buzz.

Priyanka is also gearing up for ‘The Bluff’, a swashbuckling drama where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film promises to show a different side of Priyanka as she takes on the role of a former pirate forced to confront her dangerous past to protect her family. The cast includes Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.