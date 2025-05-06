Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra didn’t meet at MET but their outfits spoke loudly!

The MET Gala 2025 wasn’t just another fashion parade — it turned into a runway of memories and whispers and gossips of Bollywood déjà vu, thanks to none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The two global stars turned heads and lit up timelines, not just with their standout looks, but with an eerie twinning vibe that sent fans into detective mode.

Shah Rukh, who made his much-anticipated debut at the iconic New York event this year, showed up in a look that screamed elegance with an edge.

Dressed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the superstar wore a tailored black suit that fit like a dream. But it was the accessories that did the talking — a bold, standout ‘K’ pendant layered with striking necklaces added a statement twist to the classic silhouette.

The outfit hit the nail on the head with this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, merging tradition with contemporary flair.

Just a few feet away on the same carpeted universe, Priyanka Chopra, a red carpet regular and fashion chameleon, brought her A-game yet again. At 42, she proved she’s only getting bolder with age.

Rocking a custom Balmain ensemble — a black and white polka-dot blazer over a sweeping skirt — she exuded retro glamour with a modern spin. The look was topped with a chic wide-brimmed hat and a jaw-dropping emerald necklace that could’ve easily stolen a scene in a period drama.

Her partner-in-style, Nick Jonas, walked by her side, but all eyes were on Priyanka’s sharp and statement-making look.

While the two stars didn’t cross paths publicly during the night, fans did the connecting on their behalf. As images flooded social media, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the uncanny resemblance between their MET Gala ensembles and what they wore back in 2007 while promoting ‘Don’.

Back then, too, Shah Rukh and Priyanka had sported sleek blacks and whites, capturing the same fusion of glam and grit. It’s almost like fashion has its own nostalgia button — and someone just pressed it hard.

Was it a planned throwback? A shared stylistic wink to the past? Or just cosmic coordination from two style legends who’ve always known how to make an entrance? The internet isn’t sure, but it’s loving the speculation.

What’s certain is this: Shah Rukh’s first-ever MET appearance didn’t just make a mark — it made history.

And Priyanka? She reminded everyone why she continues to be a red carpet icon. Whether by design or coincidence, their sartorial synergy felt like a secret reunion without the selfie.