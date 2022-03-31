Prime Video to stream romantic comedy Moonshot on April 1 in India

Amazon Prime Video today announced that Moonshot, the much-awaited romantic comedy with a twist, will premiere on the service starting April 1st 2022 and prime members in India will be able to stream the same day.

Starring Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale,” “Five Feet Apart”) and Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, “Alita: Battle Angel”), Moonshot follows journey of the lead pair as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course.

Directed by Christopher Winterbaurer (“Wyrm”), Moonshot also stars Mason Gooding (“Scream” “Love, Victor”),Emily Rudd (“Fear Street” trilogy, “Hunters”) and Zach Braff (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Garden State”) in pivotal roles.

Like many 20-somethings her age, Sophie (Condor) is faced with a world of choices. Sure, there’s the future stuff, the family stuff, the job stuff. But, where she is truly confused is on the big choice, the momentous one, and the top-of-list one that stands out— what to do about him!

Her long-term boyfriend Calvin (Gooding) has moved with his family and taken a job out of town i.e. to Mars. A published scientist, Calvin’s posting was supposed to be temporary and now, that “temporary” is beginning to read more like “permanent.”

Then there’s Walt (Spouse), who’s also confronted with many choices. He’s pretty content with his life going nowhere as an assistant barista job in a college bookshop. That is, until he meets Ginny (Rudd), and the closing-time-to-sunrise hours he spends with her convinces him that she’s the one. The time just flies. But sadly, at dawn, so does Ginny, off to where her new life is waiting.

Christopher Winterbauer (“Wyrm”) directed from Max Taxe’s screenplay (his feature film screenwriting debut). Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon,” “Free Guy”), Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “Batwoman”), Jill McElroy (“Mary + Jane”) and Jenna Sarkin (“The Tribes of Palos Verdes”) produced, with Michael Riley McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox and Michelle Morrissey serving as executive producers.

Joining Winterbauer behind the camera are director of photography Brendan Uegama (“Child’s Play,” “Truth Be Told”), production designer Eddie Matazzoni (“Stargirl,” “Lorelei”), editor Harry Jierjian (“Love, Simon,” “Doom Patrol”), composer David Boman (“Wyrm,” “It’s What She Would Have Wanted”), music supervisor Susan Jacobs (“King Richard,” “Big Little Lies”) and costume designer Stephani Lewis (“Ozark,” “Super Dark Times”).

New Line Cinema and HBO Max present a Berlanti Schechter Films/Entertainment 360 production, Moonshot.