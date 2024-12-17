Pratik Gandhi ignites the screen in ‘Agni’: A fiery tribute to real-life heroes

Pratik Gandhi has taken on one of the most demanding roles of his career in ‘Agni’, where he steps into the shoes of a firefighter.

Describing it as both “challenging” and “rewarding,” the actor reflected on how the experience deepened his admiration for real-life heroes who risk their lives every day.

Advertisement

“Playing a firefighter in ‘Agni’ has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career,” Pratik Gandhi shared. “It gave me a profound understanding of the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of firefighters. Their bravery often goes unnoticed, and this role has made me truly respect their struggles.”

Advertisement

The film’s impact has been significant, with firefighters across the country reaching out to Gandhi to express their gratitude. He added, “I am extremely proud to now be an ambassador for fire services in India. Fire marshals from all over have shared their appreciation, which shows how much the film has resonated with the firefighting community. Through ‘Agni’, I hope we inspire the youth to consider joining the Indian Fire Services and dedicate themselves to a cause larger than life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

‘Agni’, written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, dives into the high-stakes world of firefighting. Set in a bustling city plagued by mysterious fires, the film sheds light on the immense challenges these unsung heroes face, especially in a densely populated country like India. It combines intense action with a heartfelt narrative that honors their sacrifices and resilience.

Pratik Gandhi plays Vitthal, a fearless firefighter battling both the physical and emotional toll of his profession. Alongside him, the film features a stellar cast including Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah, who bring depth and energy to the story.

Released on December 6 on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Agni’ has already struck a chord with audiences for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. Gandhi’s portrayal of Vitthal has not only earned him praise but has also spotlighted the real-life struggles and heroism of firefighters.