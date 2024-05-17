Panchayat season 3 to release before May 28? Details inside

Prime Video’s beloved comedy-drama series, ‘Panchayat’, is set to return with its highly anticipated third season, premiering on May 28. Fans worldwide have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and it’s finally here! The series, known for its heartwarming characters and relatable storytelling, will be available not just in India, but across 240 countries and territories.

Despite some online rumors suggesting an earlier release of Panchayat Season 3, Prime Video has confirmed that there will be no change to the announced date. The buzz on social media has been intense, with fans flooding the pages of the show’s lead actors and the streaming platform, hoping for an earlier premiere. However, it’s official—Panchayat Season 3 will launch on May 28 as planned.

This upcoming season promises to bring more laughter, warmth, and a fresh wave of entertainment as it delves into new challenges and conflicts in the charming village of Phulera. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and penned by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat continues to captivate audiences with its simple yet compelling narrative.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, shared his excitement about the show’s return. He emphasized the series’ unique ability to connect with viewers globally, thanks to its satirical portrayal of everyday rural life. The announcement has only heightened the anticipation, with fans marking their calendars and eagerly counting down the days.

As we approach May 28, the excitement builds for the return of favorite characters and the chance to once again experience the picturesque beauty and charm of rural India. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions—laughs, tears, and everything in between—as Panchayat Season 3 takes all of us on another unforgettable journey.