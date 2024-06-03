Outlander Season 7 return date revealed with teaser drop

Get ready to mark your calendars, Outlander aficionados, because the long-awaited return of our favorite time-traveling saga is just around the corner! Starz has officially dropped the bombshell we’ve all been waiting for: Outlander Season 7 back-half premiere date, along with an electrifying teaser that’s sure to send shivers down your spine.

Lock in Friday, November 22, folks—that’s the big day. And hey, what better way to celebrate than on ‘World Outlander Day,’ right? Set your alarms for midnight ET, because that’s when the magic unfolds on the Starz app, streaming services, and on-demand platforms. Can’t swing the midnight madness? No sweat. Linear viewers can catch the action at 8 PM ET/PT on Starz in the US.

But wait, there’s more! As if that weren’t enough to rev up our excitement engines, brace yourselves for the news of Season 8 being in the works, with some fresh faces joining the cast. Say hello to Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock, ready to sprinkle their own brand of magic into the mix.

So, what’s in store for our beloved characters in the upcoming episodes? Brace yourselves, because Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian are making a triumphant return to bonnie Scotland, all while dodging bullets during the Revolutionary War. As their bonds are tested and secrets unravel, expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions like never before.

But it’s not just the Frasers facing the heat—Roger and Brianna have their own battles to fight across time, with enemies lurking in every corner. With stellar performances promised by our favorite cast—Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell—get ready for an emotional whirlwind.

And let’s not forget our behind-the-scenes maestros! Matthew B Roberts, Ronald D Moore, Maril Davis, and their talented team of executive producers are pulling out all the stops to ensure this season’s a winner.

So, grab your tissues and buckle up, because the Outlander journey is far from over. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels, this timeless tale of love, adventure, and intrigue continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Get ready to be spellbound once again!