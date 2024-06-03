Adele confronts homophobic remark during Vegas show

Adele, known for her powerful vocals and down-to-earth personality, didn’t hold back when a concertgoer yelled “Pride sucks!” during her Las Vegas residency this past Saturday.

In a clip that quickly went viral, Adele addresses the disrespectful comment head-on. “Did you really come to my show just to say that Pride sucks? Are you out of your mind?” she fired back, not mincing her words.

“Don’t be ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then just zip it, okay?” she continued, her frustration evident.

The incident took place on June 1, the start of Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for their rights and acceptance.

Adele’s passionate defense of the LGBTQ+ community struck a chord with fans around the globe.

Her Las Vegas residency, dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele,’ characterizes her outspokenness and willingness to tackle issues directly. In a previous show, she paused to address security’s treatment of one of her fans, and in another instance, she called out audience members for throwing objects onto the stage, expressing her disdain for the lack of respect.

Despite facing challenges, ‘Weekends With Adele’ has been a massive success, prompting organizers to extend the run through November. Furthermore, Adele will perform 10 one-off shows in Munich, Germany, in August, expanding her global reach.

Her latest album, ’30,’ released in 2021, received widespread acclaim and earned numerous Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The lead single, ‘Easy on Me,’ also received multiple nominations and took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Through her music and her actions, Adele continues to captivate audiences while using her platform to speak out on important issues and stand up for what she believes in.