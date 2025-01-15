Netflix announces exciting lineup of Tamil films for 2025

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled its much-anticipated slate of Tamil films set to hit the platform in 2025.

Before their streaming debut, these films will first captivate audiences in theaters, offering fans the best of Tamil cinema at home.

This year’s lineup promises an exciting mix of drama, action, and emotional storytelling, featuring some of the most awaited titles in Tamil cinema.

Ajith Kumar leads the charge with two major releases: ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and ‘Good Bad Ugly’, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’, starring Kamal Haasan, is another highlight, alongside Suriya’s ‘Retro’, Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’, and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’.

Fans can also look forward to Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ and an untitled project, both making their way to Netflix after their theatrical runs.

Other notable additions include ‘Ranganathan-Keerthiswaran’, featuring Mamitha Baiju, and ‘Perusu’, starring Vaibhav and Niharika. With this diverse lineup, Netflix aims to bring Tamil cinema’s best offerings to audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on the platform’s success with Tamil films, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, shared her excitement: “2024 was an incredible year for Netflix India, with Tamil films resonating with viewers globally. Hits like ‘Amaran’, ‘GOAT’, ‘Maharaja’, and ‘Meiyazhagan’ highlighted the universal appeal of authentic storytelling. 2025 is set to be even more thrilling, with a slate of gripping stories and exceptional talent. From ‘Good Bad Ugly’ to ‘Retro’ and ‘Thug Life’, this year promises unforgettable experiences. We can’t wait for audiences to dive in!”