Neeru Bajwa to play a pregnant woman in comedy drama ‘Beautiful Billo’

Produced by Neeru Bajwa Entertainment, Omjee Star Studios and Sarin Productions, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on August 11.

IANS | Mumbai | July 29, 2022 9:19 pm

Actress Neeru Bajwa, who started her career with 1998 film “Main Solah Baras Ki”, will be seen playing a pregnant woman in her upcoming Punjabi film, “Beautiful Billo”. Apart from Neeru, the movie also features Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince, and Raghveet Boli in lead roles.

Directed by Santosh Subhash Thite and Amrit Raj Chadha, “Beautiful Billo” is a comedy drama. The entire story revolves around a couple played by Rubina and Roshan and how their life changes after meeting Billo (Neeru), who is pregnant and becomes an important member of their family.

Neeru says: “‘Beautiful Billo’ narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions with a twist of comedy that will surely strike a chord with the audience. It is a story that will embark the audience on a never seen before journey.”

