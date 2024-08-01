Munawar Faruqui begins shooting for debut web series ‘First Copy’

Munawar Faruqui is stepping into a new spotlight with the start of his debut web series, “First Copy.” The winner of “Bigg Boss 17” recently kicked off shooting for the show, marking his transition from reality TV star to scripted series actor.

Although details about the show and Faruqui’s role are being kept under wraps, his excitement is palpable. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on his social media, accompanied by the caption, “New Journey ,” which has stirred up considerable buzz among his fans.

The teaser for “First Copy” was unveiled during Eid, giving a nostalgic nod to the late ’90s era when DVDs were at the height of their popularity. This glimpse into the past has intrigued many, setting high expectations for the show.

In a recent statement, Faruqui expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture. “I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with ‘First Copy.’ It’s an exciting challenge, and I’m eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me. The love and support I’ve received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series,” he shared.

“First Copy” is crafted by Farhan P. Zamma, with Kurji Productions at the helm of production and Salt Media coming on board as a co-producer. The show promises to bring a fresh narrative to the web series landscape, with Faruqui at the center of it.

Earlier this year, Faruqui garnered widespread attention for his success in “Bigg Boss 17,” where he clinched victory over actor Abhishek Kumar in a gripping finale. Reflecting on his win, Faruqui mentioned in an interview with ANI, “My heart was racing, but I had a sense that I might win. My fans have been incredible, supporting me through every low and lifting me up. I’m immensely grateful for their faith in me.”

As Munawar Faruqui makes this exciting leap into the world of web series, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how his latest project unfolds.