Mukesh Chhabra on casting Netflix’s ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Netflix’s latest release, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, which premiered on August 29, has quickly garnered attention for its intense and realistic depiction of the 1999 hijacking incident. Beyond the compelling narrative, much of the praise is directed at the impressive ensemble cast, which has added a layer of authenticity to the series. Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director behind this project, recently opened up about the meticulous process of selecting actors for the show.

According to Mukesh Chhabra, the key to the series’ success was assembling a diverse cast that could genuinely embody the characters they portrayed.

Vijay Varma, known for his versatility, was chosen for his ability to bring a nuanced, thoughtful perspective to his role. His performance, along with Patralekhaa’s powerful portrayal, was highlighted by Chhabra as crucial to the show’s emotional depth.

Advertisement

The series also brought together legendary actors Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, both of whom have a long history of delivering unforgettable performances. Chhabra expressed his excitement about working with these two icons, noting that their involvement elevated the show’s authenticity. “They truly did justice to their characters, enhancing the overall impact of the show,” Chhabra said. The depth and realism they brought to their roles left a significant mark on the narrative.

Aditya Srivastava’s portrayal of V K Agarwal added another layer of intensity to the series, contributing to the show’s gripping realism. The cast also featured notable performances from Dia Mirza, who played Shalini, and Arvind Swamy, who took on the role of DRS. Their contributions were vital in bringing the story to life in a way that resonated deeply with viewers.

In addition to these central roles, the series included strong performances from Manoj Pahwa and Anupam Tripathi, further enhancing the authenticity of the story. Other talented actors like Kumud Mishra, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur, and Kanwaljit Singh played significant roles, each adding their unique touch to the series.

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ stands out not just for its storytelling but also for the collective effort of a well-chosen cast, each actor contributing to the show’s success and its emotionally charged portrayal of a real-life tragedy.