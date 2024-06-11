‘Mirzapur 3’ release date OUT! Kaleen Bhaiya returns for a grand showdown

After a string of speculations and escalating anticipation, the release date of the season 3 of the crime drama ‘Mirzapur’ is finally out. The makers of the series dropped the teaser on June 11, revealing the release date of the third season to be July 5.

Taking to Instagram, Amazon Prime Video released an intense teaser laden with animal metaphors portraying characters who are bloodthirsty and embroiled in a fierce jungle battle. Introducing the recurring cast members in fleeting moments, the teaser provides glimpses of what the upcoming season will hold.

Ali Fazal is returning as Guddu, now more ruthless than ever. What catches fans’ attention is the revelation of Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya as a ‘wounded lion’ who is here to stay. Alongside Fazal and Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial are set to reprise their roles.

With the dramatic end of Pankaj Tripathi’s son, Munna, played by Divyendu in the previous seasons, the plot of the upcoming release is going to be soaked in blood, and a high-octane power grab is set to ensue. The issue of legacy is now at stake, with the question of who will sit on the coveted throne of Mirzapur being the foremost concern of the season.

What is certain is that the third installment is going to be full of gunfights, brawls, backstabbing, and most importantly—revenge. With the ensuing battle being likened to a jungle, the survival of the fittest and the fiercest will determine Mirzapur’s king.

With the stakes higher than ever, fans have also expressed their sorrow about Divyendu’s exit from the series. While netizens were trying to hold on to the hope of his return, unable to make peace with his character’s death, the actor has confirmed that he is not a part of the upcoming release.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Divyendu addressed his fans, saying, “I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it’s a heartbreak… I love those conspiracy theories; they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay, I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

The series, ‘Mirzapur,’ soon amassed widespread admiration and success upon its release. The first season premiered in 2018, and the second installment was released in 2022. The show features a power tussle between Mirzapur’s king, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), who faces the threat of dethronement by the Pandit brothers—Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The series has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna.