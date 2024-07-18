Manav Kaul talks challenges and surprises in ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’

Actor Manav Kaul is eagerly anticipating the release of his latest series, ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper,’ and recently shared insights into the making of the show. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kaul, who essays the role of Tribhuvan Mishra, revealed the challenges and joys of bringing the character to life.

“One of the most challenging aspects for me was doing justice to the beautifully crafted story,” Kaul explained. “Puneet’s vision was so clear, and I wanted to ensure that I honored it faithfully. With 9 episodes packed with hard work from countless people, the responsibility to deliver was immense.”

Reflecting on the collaborative effort behind the scenes, Kaul emphasized the dedication of the entire team. “What viewers see on screen is the culmination of everyone’s dedication. It’s a collective effort, and portraying Tribhuvan Mishra was both a privilege and a responsibility,” he shared.

Advertisement

Kaul also highlighted the show’s rich narrative and diverse characters, which he believes add depth and authenticity to the storyline. “This show is a treasure trove of surprises. The characters are vivid and diverse, creating a world that feels both extraordinary and familiar,” he expressed.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the series, promising a blend of Puneet Krishna’s master storytelling and Amrit Raj Gupta’s comedic brilliance. The ensemble cast includes Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak.

‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’ follows an ordinary man’s journey through chaos and intrigue, navigating unforeseen challenges after becoming entangled with a dangerous gang of halwaais. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on July 18, marking another exciting addition to the platform’s diverse lineup of original content.