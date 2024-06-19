Kota Factory Season 3: Jitendra Kumar reflects on relating to Jeetu Bhaiya

TVF’s beloved series ‘Kota Factory’ is set to return with season 3 on Netflix on June 20. The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh, with ‘Monsoon Wedding’ actress Tillotama Shome joining the new season. In an interview with First Post, Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome discussed the show and its connection to their personal lives.

Given that the protagonist, Jitendra Kumar, studied at IIT, he was asked about his relatability to the character of Jeetu Bhaiya. The ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Kota Factory’ star explained that he has also taught in real life. However, the character he portrays on the show is entirely different, as he never encountered a teacher like Jeetu Bhaiya.

Jitendra mentioned that the teachers he knew entered the classroom like celebrities, teaching around 250 students at once without fostering a connection. In contrast, his character is a step ahead of the students and understands their perspective.

When ‘Sir’ star Tillotama Shome was asked about her expectations for her character and what the audience can expect, she said her main goal was to contribute meaningfully to an already thriving universe. She revealed that when she learned her character’s purpose was to support Jeetu Bhaiya, she felt relieved. Had her role been antagonistic, she would have had to accept that the nation might hate her for a while. Shome also praised the creators for adding a female teacher to the narrative. Reflecting on the series, she remarked, “We as adults worry so much about the future that we don’t think that the future is represented by the young adults in our lives. If we protect the spirit of the young people, we can have a safer future, and ‘Kota Factory’ has done that when it wasn’t popular or trending.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with the Quint, Jitendra Kumar shared his family’s reaction to his decision to pursue acting. He revealed that his parents were confused about his switch from IIT to acting and found it challenging to assure them of his potential in film and television. Despite their apprehensions, Kumar continued to pursue his passion and feels fortunate for the opportunities he has received.