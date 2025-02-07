Neena Gupta shares the Maha Kumbh experience: “I’m impressed by the government!”

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, calling it a “unique experience” that she had long been waiting for.

Speaking about her visit, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ star shared her excitement. “I have been wanting to come here for years. It was a unique experience… Finally, I took a dip today,” she told ANI.

Overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the gathering, Neena Gupta added, “The Maha Kumbh atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life… I am impressed by the government for organizing such a huge event.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, is one of the most significant religious gatherings for Hindus. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters during the event washes away sins and leads to salvation.

According to official data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department, as of February 6, over ”397.4 million” devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam. With the event continuing until February 26, these numbers are expected to rise significantly.

Not just spiritual seekers but also several prominent figures from politics, Bollywood, and sports have participated in this year’s Maha Kumbh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other political leaders, have taken the sacred dip.

Other notable attendees include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Bollywood and sports world have also made their presence felt. Actors like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, along with poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, and wrestler The Great Khali, have joined the celebrations.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni, also participated.

Many attendees have praised the seamless management of the event, including well-organized security, sanitation, and amenities.