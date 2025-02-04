Tabu teases ‘Hera Pheri 3’ return: “The cast won’t be complete without me!”

Tabu has sparked fresh excitement among fans by teasing a potential reunion for the third installment of ‘Hera Pheri’.

Known for her unforgettable role in the 2000 classic, the actress joined the buzz following a comment from director Priyadarshan about the film’s future.

The discussion gained traction when Priyadarshan, on his birthday, expressed his interest in reuniting the original ‘Hera Pheri’ trio — Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty — for the much-anticipated third part.

This followed Akshay’s playful birthday post to Priyadarshan, where he hinted at the return of the iconic comedy series, sparking speculation about the film’s revival.

Not one to miss out on the fun, Tabu joined the conversation on her Instagram. She reshared Akshay’s post for Priyadarshan, adding a cheeky comment: “Of course, the cast won’t be complete without me @priyadarshan.official.”

The involvement of Tabu would make sense, given her memorable role in the first ‘Hera Pheri’, which became a cult classic. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, saw Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, creating magic with their hilarious performances.

The sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006), however, was directorial of Neeraj Vora and saw new additions like Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen alongside the original cast.

While the project has no official confirmation yet, the buzz surrounding it intensified after Akshay’s birthday post. In it, he humorously shared a picture with Priyadarshan from the sets of ‘Bhooth Bangla’, calling him a mentor who turns chaos into comedy gold.

Akshay’s message also included a joke about being surrounded by “ghosts… both real and unpaid extras.”

Priyadarshan responded to Akshay’s post with an exciting hint about ‘Hera Pheri 3’, writing, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay Kumar. In return, I would like to give you a gift — I am willing to do ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Are you ready, Akshay?”

He even tagged Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, adding fuel to the rumors of the film’s return.