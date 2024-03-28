Inspector Rishi star Naveen Chandra opens up about his terrifying journey

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming horror thriller series “Inspector Rishi” have been buzzing since the trailer dropped. Actor Naveen Chandra recently shared his insights on his portrayal of Rishi Nandan, the central character in the series.

Crafted by Nandhini JS, this Tamil project boasts a stellar cast including Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel, promising an engaging viewing experience.

Set against the backdrop of dense forests and grand locales, “Inspector Rishi” follows the journey of the titular character, a skeptical one-eyed police inspector. Rishi’s unwavering beliefs are put to the test as he delves into a series of bizarre murders intertwined with supernatural phenomena, all while grappling with his own inner demons.

Reflecting on his role, Naveen Chandra shared, “Portraying Rishi Nandan was an intense experience. The storyline gripped me so tightly that even after a day’s shoot, I found myself haunted by the eerie ambiance, especially when surrounded by the shadows of trees outside my window. The narrative is rich with suspense, stellar performances, and an ending that will leave audiences spellbound.”

The official synopsis promises a riveting tale of horror and suspense, as Inspector Rishi navigates through a labyrinth of mysteries, both external and internal.

Creator Nandhini expressed her satisfaction with the project, stating, “Bringing Inspector Rishi to life has been a rewarding journey. Combining elements of police procedural with horror has allowed me to explore new realms of storytelling, culminating in a series that is both chilling and captivating.”

With an ensemble cast delivering outstanding performances and a dedicated crew bringing her vision to fruition, Nandhini is confident that audiences will remain enthralled by the series.

“Inspector Rishi” is ready to premiere on Prime Video on March 29, promising ten episodes filled with intrigue, suspense, and spine-tingling thrills. Fans can’t wait to embark on this hair-raising journey alongside Inspector Rishi.