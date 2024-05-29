Inspector Avinash season 2: Muskan Verma reflects on blockbuster success of season 1

As fans eagerly anticipate the sequel to the popular web series “Inspector Avinash,” actress Muskan Verma reflects on the overwhelming feedback she received for her role in the first installment. In a recent interview, Verma expressed her initial nerves about joining the show but now feels incredibly grateful for the positive response.

“The feedback is mind-blowing, unimaginable,” Verma gushed. “My whole hometown is hooked to Inspector Avinash, so it’s a blockbuster show, and I am very happy.”

Verma shared how her confidence in the series’ success grew during filming, and she was thrilled to see her family and friends react positively to her performance. “Everybody has loved my character and my performance,” she remarked, highlighting the show’s impact on her career.

Discussing the series’ reception, Verma revealed the heartfelt reactions from fans who felt emotionally connected to the characters and their journeys. She emphasized the importance of portraying mental health issues respectfully and empathetically, a theme that resonated deeply with viewers.

Looking ahead, Verma expressed her desire to collaborate with diverse directors and explore a range of roles. From working with renowned filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar to embracing challenging scripts with strong character arcs, Verma’s enthusiasm for versatile storytelling shines through.

“I love both genres. I love romantic dramas and murder mysteries,” Verma shared. “Anything which is dramatic, which has entertainment value, is something that I can relate to.”

Verma’s passion for her craft and dedication to meaningful storytelling reflect her aspirations for future projects. As she eagerly awaits new opportunities, fans can expect her to continue captivating audiences with her talent and versatility on screen.