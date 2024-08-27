Inspector Avinash season 2: Find how many kilos Randeep Hooda gained

In the world of acting, physical transformations are often a part of the job, and Randeep Hooda is no stranger to this demanding aspect of his profession. For his latest role in season 2 “Inspector Avinash,” Hooda underwent a notable body transformation, gaining 18 kilograms to accurately portray the character of Inspector Avinash Mishra.

Hooda, known for his dedication to his craft, described the role as a significant challenge. “As an actor, I strive to embody my characters as closely as possible,” he shared. “Playing Avinash Mishra required not just adding weight but also performing intense action sequences. You’ll notice my character’s physical change as the series unfolds.”

The show, directed by Neerraj Pathak, features a diverse and talented cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman. Each actor contributes to the rich tapestry of this action-packed drama.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, “Inspector Avinash” season 2 delves into a world fraught with crime and corruption. The narrative follows the brave Inspector Mishra as he battles against the rampant mafia and illegal arms trade, aiming to restore order to a troubled state. The show highlights his efforts and the high-stakes sacrifices he makes in his quest for justice, supported by his extensive network of informants known as Mayajaal.

Filmed in a mix of urban and rural locations in Uttar Pradesh, the series offers a fresh perspective on the region’s landscapes and societal complexities. The choice of settings adds depth and authenticity to the portrayal of the era.

“Inspector Avinash” is available to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema, promising a gripping blend of action and drama. With its compelling storyline and a cast that brings the gritty reality of the 90s to life, the series is poised to captivate audiences and offer a vivid portrayal of law enforcement in a time of upheaval.