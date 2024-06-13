Father’s Day 2024: Celebrate with these must-watch OTT and audio series

As Father’s Day 2024 approaches, what better way to celebrate than by bonding over some quality entertainment? Whether your dad is a fan of heartfelt dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, or thrilling adventures, there’s something for everyone from the vast landscape of OTT platforms. We’ve curated a list of the top 4 OTT series and audio series that are perfect for binging with your dad. From heartwarming family tales to gripping mysteries, these recommendations are sure to make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

1. Aflatoon Daddy (Pocket FM)

In a captivating tale of rebirth, the enigmatic Mighty Isuri encounters a group of remarkable children he seemingly adopted in this new existence. The mystery behind this reincarnation and the extraordinary qualities of these youngsters form the heart of an engaging narrative, unveiling a world of wonder and enchantment. Embark on this fascinating and mystical journey with Aflatoon Daddy only on Pocket FM.

2. Gullak (SonyLIV)

The series revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their sons Anand “Annu” Mishra and Aman Mishra, and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar. Gullak offers a charming and relatable portrayal of a middle-class Indian family, blending humor and heartwarming moments that will surely resonate with viewers of all ages.

3. Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

This comedy-drama follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes on the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Panchayat is a delightful exploration of rural life, filled with quirky characters and amusing situations that highlight the trials and tribulations of adapting to a new and challenging environment.

4. Yeh Meri Family (Amazon MiniTV)

Taking place during the summer of 1998, this narrative delves into the tumultuous emotions experienced towards family members through the perspective of a twelve-year-old. Harshu, a defiant Indian adolescent, navigates the journey of growing up by challenging and comprehending the intricacies of relationships within a middle-class family. Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic and heartwarming series that perfectly captures the essence of childhood and familial bonds.

This Father’s Day 2024, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these captivating series with your dad. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, tears, or a bit of both, these shows promise to make your celebration special and memorable.