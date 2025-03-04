David Warner to debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Robinhood’ cameo

Australian cricketer David Warner is ready to make his Indian cinema debut with a cameo in the upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, directed by Venky Kudumula.

The surprise cameo was revealed by the film’s producer Y Ravi Shankar during a promotional event for ‘Kingston’, another film featuring ‘Robinhood’s’ music director G V Prakash Kumar.

The announcement came as an unexpected treat for fans, with Ravi Shankar apologizing to director Venky Kudumula for spilling the secret without prior approval.

“We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with ‘Robinhood’,” he said, expressing excitement about the collaboration.

David Warner is popular for his off-field love for Indian movies and his viral dance videos on Telugu songs. Now he is ready to add a unique flavor to the action-packed film.

The film stars Nithiin in the lead role alongside Sree Leela. True to its title, ‘Robinhood’ follows the story of Honey Singh. He is a fearless thief who robs the rich to help the poor. As someone without hidden agendas, Honey Singh’s character is bold. And, in the movie, he is willing to take on any challenge for the right price.

Originally ready for release last year, ‘Robinhood’ is now going to hit the screens on March 28. The film is the production of Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Cherry serves as CEO and Hari Tummala as Executive Producer.

The film boasts music by National Award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar. The cinematography credit goes to Sai Sriram, art direction to Raam Kumar, and editing to Koti.