Dibyendu Bhattacharya is a treasure in IC 814: Anubhav Sinha

In the spotlight of the newly released Netflix web series IC 814, acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has lauded actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, describing him as “a treasure” in the industry. The six-episode series, based on the gripping real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, showcases Bhattacharya in a crucial role as Abhijeet Kumar, a senior officer in the Ministry of External Affairs.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa)

Anubhav Sinha, known for his insightful storytelling and compelling narratives, took to Instagram to express his admiration. “Dibyendu Bhattacharya. One rare actor who knows the fine art of not doing much. Thanks for doing this, man. You’re a treasure,” he wrote, highlighting Bhattacharya’s subtle yet powerful performance alongside a stellar cast that includes legends like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, and Arvind Swamy. The praise from Sinha is a testament to Bhattacharya’s ability to captivate audiences through his nuanced portrayal of complex characters.

The series delves into the harrowing events of December 24, 1999, when five masked hijackers took control of Flight IC 814, en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi. Each hijacker in the series is given unique names—Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar—reportedly inspired by investigation reports and source material from Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury’s book, Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story. While the series aims to bring a sense of realism, some viewers have raised concerns on social media, deeming the hijackers’ names as insensitive and questioning their authenticity in relation to the tragic events.

As IC 814 continues to attract attention on Netflix, Bhattacharya’s performance stands out, earning him recognition and appreciation. The web series not only recounts a dark chapter in aviation history but also brings to light the human experiences intertwined with such events.

With its engaging narrative and compelling performances, IC 814 invites viewers to explore the complexities of courage, fear, and survival during one of India’s most challenging moments in aviation history.