Citadel expands: Stars and creators unite for global series launch

The stars and creative minds behind the global hit ‘Citadel’ recently came together for an exclusive event to celebrate the upcoming releases of ‘Citadel: Diana’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, which will be available on Prime Video worldwide on October 10 and November 7, respectively.

Key members of the universe were in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Russo Brothers—Anthony, Joe, and Angela—along with showrunner David Weil, executive producer Gina Gardini, and stars Matilda De Angelis and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The event kicked off with a special on-stage conversation held at London’s Curzon Bloomsbury. Attendees included a mix of creative talent and Amazon executives, including James Farrell, VP of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, and Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals for Prime Video. During the discussion, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, David Weil, and others shared insights into the creation of each new ‘Citadel’ series, explaining how these stories form part of a connected, global narrative.

‘Citadel: Diana’ – Italy’s spy thriller

The upcoming ‘Citadel: Diana’ is the second installment in the ‘Citadel’ franchise, following the original series’ massive success. Italian star Matilda De Angelis, who plays the lead role of Diana, and executive producer Gina Gardini were on hand to promote the show. Set in Milan in 2030, it follows the aftermath of the collapse of the global spy agency which was dismantled by the Manticore syndicate. De Angelis plays Diana Cavalieri, a former agent trapped behind enemy lines.

As Diana seeks to escape her dangerous life and disappear forever, she must navigate complicated alliances, including trusting Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy. The storyline promises a blend of action, espionage, and psychological tension as Diana’s fate intertwines with powerful crime families vying for dominance in Europe. Fans of spy thrillers will be drawn into a world of deception and high-stakes drama when the show debuts on October 10, 2024.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ – India’s explosive new chapter

Hot on the heels of ‘Citadel: Diana’ is India’s contribution to the universe, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, set to launch on November 7, 2024. Directed by Raj & DK, the show stars popular Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Honey, alongside Varun Dhawan as Bunny. Both directors and Samantha were present at the event to share their excitement about the upcoming release.

The Indian version offers a unique take on the action-espionage genre, blending it with a touch of Bollywood flair. The plot revolves around Bunny, a stuntman, and Honey, a struggling actress, who are thrust into a high-stakes world of danger and betrayal. Years after their initial encounter, the two must reunite to protect their daughter, Nadia, as their dark past catches up to them. With its action-packed sequences and emotional depth, ‘Honey Bunny’ aims to offer a fresh take on the spy genre, while still tying into the larger ‘Citadel’ narrative.

The franchise debuted in 2023 with its first season, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It quickly became a global sensation, ranking as Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside of the U.S. and the fourth most-watched worldwide.