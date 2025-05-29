Priyanka Chopra filmed ‘Fashion’ amidst her father’s cancer diagnosis; Reveals Arjan Bajwa

Upon release, Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’ emerged as one of the biggest hits. Even today, the film boasts a solid fandom. Notably, Priyanka Chopra bagged the National Award for the film. However, shooting the film was not a cakewalk for Priyanka or her co-star Arjan Bajwa. They were grappling with a whirlwind of emotions during the film. In a recent interaction, Bajwa revealed that PeeCee learnt about her father’s cancer diagnosis during the film. Her father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013 after battling cancer.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Arjan Bajwa opened up on ‘Fashion’ and Priyanka Chopra. He talked about the tough times when his father, Swinderjeet Singh Bajwa, former deputy mayor of Delhi, had a fatal fall from the balcony of the first floor. “We were shooting in Juhu for a sequence. Me and Priyanka were sitting and talking while the shot was getting ready. She was also asking me about my father and then her father had detected cancer. So, she was stressed out. I remember one day specifically when we were sitting together and discussing our fathers. Others might be thinking, what are these co-stars discussing so much, and there we were. One I have lost, and there she is saying that my father is going through cancer.”

Talking about the emotionally challenging phase, he lauded Priyanka for her strength. “There was mutual respect for one another. Apart from that, I think she is somebody who is extremely hardworking. Whatever she is today, wherever she has reached- I give it all to her hardwork and focus on her life and career… She is a very strong girl.”

On the work front, Priyanka has back-to-back releases coming up. She has ‘The Bluff,’ ‘Heads of State’ and ‘Citadel’ season 2 in the pipeline.