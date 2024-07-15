Robert Downey Jr auditioned for Doctor Doom before landing Iron Man role

Robert Downey Jr, celebrated worldwide for his portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Marvel’s cinematic universe, almost embarked on a different Marvel journey before becoming the iconic superhero.

During a retrospective marking the 15th anniversary of ‘Iron Man’ (2008), director Jon Favreau shared an intriguing revelation about Downey Jr’s earlier connection with Marvel. As recounted by Deadline, Favreau disclosed that Downey Jr had actually auditioned for the role of Doctor Doom in the 2005 film ‘Fantastic Four’.

“I remember you had all met with him already for something like Doctor Doom or something on another project,” Favreau recalled during a discussion with Marvel’s Kevin Feige. “I think he had come through on maybe ‘Fantastic Four’, so everybody sort of knew who he was,” he added.

Ultimately, the role of the villainous Doctor Doom went to Julian McMahon, known for his roles in ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘Charmed’. However, fate had other plans for Downey Jr within the Marvel universe.

Reflecting on casting Downey Jr as Tony Stark, Favreau emphasized the actor’s pivotal role in the success of ‘Iron Man’. “He’s the puzzle piece that made it all work… He had that spark in his eye and he was ready.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, acknowledged the profound impact of Downey Jr and Favreau’s collaboration in shaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “That tone that you and Robert discovered on that movie… became the template in a way for much of what the MCU became,” Feige remarked, underscoring their creative synergy.

Downey Jr’s portrayal of Tony Stark not only defined his career but also anchored the MCU’s early success, leading to his on-screen collaborations with actors like Chris Evans, who had a role in ‘Fantastic Four’ before becoming Captain America.

Over the course of 10 films, Robert Downey Jr embodied the complex character of Iron Man, culminating in his poignant departure in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). Feige confirmed in December that there were no plans to resurrect Iron Man post-‘Endgame’. “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” he stated definitively.

As fans reflect on Downey Jr’s transformative role and his enduring impact on Marvel’s cinematic universe, the revelation of his near-casting as Doctor Doom adds another layer to the actor’s storied journey within one of Hollywood’s most beloved franchises.

Downey Jr’s journey from almost playing a supervillain to becoming a superhero symbolizes not just a stroke of casting luck, but a testament to his talent and the serendipitous turns that shape cinematic history. His legacy as Iron Man remains etched in the hearts of fans worldwide, a testament to the power of perfect casting and the magic of the MCU.