Stranger Things season 5: Netflix reveals first look

Netflix has thrilled fans of the beloved sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ with a sneak peek into its highly anticipated season 5. In a behind-the-scenes video released on YouTube, viewers got a glimpse of familiar faces and iconic sets as production for the final season reached its midway point.

The video showcases the Hawkins kids, now older yet still embodying the essence of their characters, offering a blend of nostalgia and fresh perspectives. Millie Bobby Brown, who has portrayed Eleven since the age of 10, reflected on her journey with the series, noting the surreal experience of growing up alongside it. “I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird,” she remarked.

Noah Schnapp, known for his role as Will Byers, shared his excitement, predicting that season 5 will surpass all previous installments. With filming already halfway complete and set to wrap by Christmas, creators Matt and Ross Duffer are steering the show towards its grand finale, slated for a 2025 premiere.

Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, hinted at the ambitious scale of the upcoming season, likening each of its eight episodes to “eight movies” due to their extensive length and detailed storytelling. She praised the Duffer Brothers’ dedication to maintaining high standards in both writing and production.

Joining the core cast in season 5 are newcomers Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, promising to enrich the narrative as the series builds towards its conclusion. Beyond the main series, Netflix has exciting plans for the ‘Stranger Things’ universe, including a live stage production titled ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ and an animated spinoff currently in development.

Since its debut in 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ has captivated global audiences, becoming one of Netflix’s most popular and enduring shows. The recent fourth season alone garnered 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and dedicated fanbase.

As fans eagerly await the epic conclusion, ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 promises to deliver thrills, nostalgia, and a fitting farewell to the beloved characters and universe that have defined the series.