‘Chhal Kapat’ trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar leads a twisted tale of secrets and suspense

Get ready for a gripping new thriller that’s anything but ordinary. ‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’, an intense psychological murder mystery, is all set to stream on ZEE5 from June 6, and the trailer, which dropped this Sunday, gives us a chilling peek into what’s to come.

At the heart of this story is actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, stepping into the role of Inspector Devika, a sharp, emotionally layered cop with a traumatic past.

It’s a first for Shriya, who’s known for her versatile performances across film and web, and she’s more than excited to bring this complex character to life.

“Devika isn’t your typical law enforcer,” says Shriya. “She’s intuitive, morally grey, and deeply affected by her own life experiences, which gives her a unique lens into the case. Playing someone like her is rare and deeply rewarding.”

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, ‘Chhal Kapat’ is set in a picturesque village near Burhanpur. But beneath the beauty lies a tangled web of secrets. The story begins with a dreamy destination wedding at an ancestral haveli, where bride-to-be Alisha Dixit reunites with her childhood best friends—Ira, Mehak, and Shalu—after years apart.

What should have been a joyful celebration takes a dark turn when Shalu, now a rising social media star, is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

What follows is a tense, emotionally charged unraveling of friendships, hidden wounds, and buried resentments. As Devika digs deeper into the murder, each guest becomes a suspect, and the bonds between the friends begin to fracture. Everyone has something to hide, and nothing is what it seems.

The ensemble cast includes Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva, each playing a pivotal role in the suspense-filled narrative.

The show’s creators promise a blend of emotional depth, slow-burning tension, and the unsettling sense that no one—not even the closest friends—can truly be trusted.