‘Stranger Things’ final season gets release dates and a starry surprise

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’, brace yourselves! The countdown to the epic conclusion has officially begun. After years of Demogorgons, nosebleeds, and ‘80s nostalgia, the smash-hit Netflix series is heading into its fifth and final season. And, the dates are finally here.

In true ‘Stranger Things’ style, the finale is going big. Really big. Season 5 will be released in three parts, starting this winter.

Volume 1 drops on November 26, Volume 2 lands on Christmas Day, and the grand finale arrives just in time for New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Talk about ending the year with a bang, and probably a few tears.

All your favorites are back for one last trip to the Upside Down. Expect to see Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), David Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max) and more facing off against the dark forces that have haunted Hawkins since season one. And yes, Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is still lurking in the shadows.

Adding even more intrigue is the arrival of a sci-fi legend, Linda Hamilton (yes, ‘The Terminator’ herself) is joining the cast in a still-top-secret role. If anyone can stand toe-to-toe with Vecna, it’s Sarah Connor.

Season 4, which aired in 2022, ended with major emotional and literal destruction. Eddie Munson stole hearts (and broke them) with a heroic death in the Upside Down, Max was left in a coma after a brutal encounter with Vecna, and the town of Hawkins began to merge with the dark dimension in a terrifying cliffhanger.

Now, with Vecna weakened but far from gone, the final season promises a showdown that fans have been waiting for — and dreading. The Duffer Brothers, who created this nostalgic horror-fantasy juggernaut, have promised a “monumental” send-off.

And if previous seasons are any indication, expect long episodes, like movie-length. Season 4’s finale clocked in at over two hours, and there’s no sign the Duffers are scaling back.