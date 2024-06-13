Bhuvan Bam gets emotional as he talks about his late parents on Shikhar Dhawan’s show

In a recent heartfelt episode of ‘Dhawan Karenge,’ popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam sat down with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to share stories from his life, including his early struggles and the unwavering support of his family. The interview, available on JioCinema, offered fans a glimpse into the man behind the internet persona.

Bhuvan Bam, best known for his YouTube channel “BB Ki Vines,” opened up about his humble beginnings and the path that led him to stardom. He reminisced about his early days working at Saket Moti Mahal Delux, a restaurant where he used to perform with two friends. “I started my career there, singing to earn a living,” he recalled. “It was a formative experience for me. I learned to observe people, predict their orders, and understand their behavior. This skill, oddly enough, has helped me in my creative process.”

Working closely with the waitstaff, Bhuvan developed a keen sense of observation. “Watching the customers and interacting with them honed my ability to read people,” he said. “It was like an impromptu training ground for my future in entertainment.”

The conversation took an emotional turn when Bhuvan spoke about his parents, who tragically passed away due to COVID-19. “My parents never directly praised me,” he shared, “but I often overheard them speaking proudly about my work. They always supported me, even if they didn’t show it openly. Their love and support were my driving forces.”

Bhuvan expressed a deep sense of longing that his parents could have seen the fruits of his success. “I wanted them to use my name with pride and perhaps enjoy some benefits of my fame,” he said wistfully. “Unfortunately, that moment never came. But their belief in me kept me going through the toughest times.”

Reflecting on his journey in the digital space, Bhuvan Bam acknowledged the role of luck and perseverance. “YouTube was a series of trials and errors,” he explained. “I was fortunate that my hard work resonated with the right audience. It wasn’t just talent; it was also about being in the right place at the right time and having the support of my loved ones.”

Bhuvan’s appearance on ‘Dhawan Karenge’ not only provided insight into his professional journey but also highlighted the personal sacrifices and emotional resilience that have shaped his career. His story is a testament to the power of persistence, family support, and the courage to follow one’s dreams despite the odds.

As the episode concluded, viewers were left with a profound appreciation for Bhuvan Bam’s journey. His candid reflections and heartfelt anecdotes struck a chord, reminding everyone of the importance of family, the value of hard work, and the impact of following one’s passion.

For fans and aspiring creators alike, Bhuvan’s story is an inspiring reminder that success often comes from the most unexpected places and that the love and support of family can be a guiding light through life’s darkest moments.