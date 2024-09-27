Yash Chopra foundation launches scholarship program on his 92nd birth anniversary

In a tribute to the late Yash Chopra on what would have been his 92nd birthday, the Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has unveiled an inspiring initiative aimed at empowering the children of film industry workers facing financial hardships.

The YCF Scholarship Program is designed to support the children of those who are registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). It recognizes their vital contributions to the Hindi film industry.

The YCF Scholarship Program is a significant step towards ensuring that the unsung heroes of Bollywood—the behind-the-scenes workers—receive the educational opportunities they deserve. This initiative offers financial assistance based on merit. It aims to help deserving candidates pursue higher education in various fields. That includes Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation.

Each selected student can receive up to INR 5 lakhs, a robust support package intended to remove financial barriers to education and foster talent within the film fraternity.

The decision to establish this scholarship program comes at a crucial time when many families in the entertainment sector are struggling due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yash Chopra Foundation seeks to bridge the educational gap for these children. It ensures that they have the resources to pursue their dreams and contribute to the industry that their parents have dedicated their lives to.

Yash Chopra was a titan of Hindi cinema. He was celebrated not only for his masterful storytelling but also for his commitment to uplifting those around him. As the founder of Yash Raj Films, Chopra crafted an impressive legacy. He directed some of Bollywood’s most beloved films, including “Waqt,” “Kabhi Kabhie,” and “Deewaar.” His films often featured strong female leads and addressed societal issues, setting a benchmark in the industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chopra received numerous accolades, including six National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005. In 2006, he became the first Indian lifetime member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Chopra’s journey in the film industry began as an assistant director, learning from industry stalwarts like I.S. Johar and his brother, B.R. Chopra. His directorial debut in 1959 with “Dhool Ka Phool” marked the beginning of a remarkable career. That led to the establishment of Yash Raj Films in 1970. The production company quickly gained a reputation for creating blockbuster hits that resonated with audiences.