Arjun Rampal talks about the wild ride of playing Rauf in ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2

Arjun Rampal has taken a sharp turn into darker, more dangerous territory with his latest role in the second season of ‘Rana Naidu’.

The actor, known for his unconventional choices, is winning hearts and headlines for his portrayal of Rauf—a character who thrives on chaos, lacks empathy, and isn’t afraid to cross any line.

In this season, which is now streaming on Netflix, Rampal’s Rauf has become a standout, with audiences and critics alike praising the gritty, unapologetic intensity he brings to the screen.

The series, already known for its edgy storyline and complex characters, seems to have reached a new high with Rampal’s entry.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Arjun Rampal couldn’t hide his gratitude. “I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for all the love pouring in for Rauf and ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2,” he said. “The response has been incredibly humbling. Whether it’s the reviews or the countless messages I’ve been receiving, the appreciation feels genuine and heartfelt.”

Rampal’s excitement isn’t just about the positive feedback—it’s about what the role meant to him as an actor.

“Rauf has been one of the most raw, intense, and unfiltered characters I’ve ever had the chance to play,” he admitted. “Characters like Rauf, who are completely unhinged and unapologetic, don’t come around often. It was a rare opportunity, and I feel lucky to have stepped into his chaotic world.”

It’s not just the thrill of playing a dark character that excites Rampal. It’s the connection the audience has formed with Rauf. “Knowing that the character is resonating with viewers means everything. It’s the kind of validation every actor hopes for,” he said.

Rampal’s career has often witnessed his choice to stay away from safe, formulaic roles. Whether it’s in films or web series, he seems to always look for something that challenges him.

‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 comes in creation of Karan Anshuman. The directors are Anshuman along with Suparn Verma and Abhay Chopra.

It dives deeper into the messy, morally grey world of the Naidu family and the dangerous people they entangle with.

The show is streaming now on Netflix.