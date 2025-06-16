‘Tanvi The Great’ set for gala premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

Anupam Kher is on a remarkable journey with his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’, and the excitement is only growing. The film, which made a powerful impression at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, is now heading to the United States for its Gala premiere at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival on June 19.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher recently shared his jam-packed travel schedule, highlighting the film’s multiple US screenings in New York, Austin, and Houston.

In his video, Kher expressed his enthusiasm: “Hello, my friends! I’m going to New York for the Gala premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’, organized by the New York Indian Film Festival and the Indo American Arts Council. Thank you for this incredible opportunity. After New York on June 19, we’ll head to Austin on the 21st and Houston on the 22nd.”

For Kher, this US visit is special on many levels. “I am going to New York after four to five years,” he shared. “The last time I spent time there was during my three-year stint working on ‘New Amsterdam’. I’m excited to return, to show our film to friends and a wonderful audience at the festival.”

The buzz around ‘Tanvi The Great’ is already strong. Kher mentioned how deeply touched he was by the response at Cannes, where the film was not just watched but experienced.

Speaking to ANI, he recalled, “People were clapping, crying, laughing, and they stayed back to ask questions. It was overwhelming. The story truly resonated with them.”

The film’s journey hasn’t been smooth. Kher revealed that financial challenges nearly halted the project when potential backers suddenly withdrew. But his belief in the story never wavered.

“The film was made with great difficulty. People backed out, but I told myself I had to make it. When you pursue something with conviction, despite all odds, that’s when it reaches people’s hearts.”

‘Tanvi The Great’ tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman with autism who takes on an extraordinary mission: to fulfill her late father’s dream of saluting the Indian flag at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield.

Despite facing significant social stigma and institutional barriers, Tanvi’s determination shines through.

The lead role is played by debutante Subhangi Dutt, with Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher himself in key supporting roles.

The film is ready for a theatrical release on July 18.