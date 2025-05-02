Akansha Ranjan Kapoor conquers fear, rides scooty for ‘Gram Chikitsalay’

When it comes to stepping out of her comfort zone, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has proven she’s game for anything — even if it means learning to ride a scooty from scratch!

The actress, known for her versatile roles, took on an unexpected challenge for her upcoming role in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, a gripping new series set to debut on Prime Video on May 9.

Set against the colorful backdrop of rural India, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ dives deep into the healthcare struggles faced by villagers, weaving a heartfelt narrative that balances camaraderie, corruption, and hope.

Akansha plays Dr. Gargi, a role that wasn’t just about bringing a character to life on screen, but also required her to step into a whole new world. This was where the scooty challenge came in.

It all started when the series’ director, Rahul Pandey, asked Akansha if she knew how to ride a scooty.

With no hesitation, she confessed she was a complete novice when it came to two-wheelers. “I told him, ‘I’ve never even ridden a bicycle in my life—how am I supposed to ride a scooty?’” Akansha laughs, recalling her first reaction. But Rahul’s reply was straightforward: “Learn, or lose the show.”

Despite her lifelong fear of two-wheelers, Akansha decided to embrace the challenge. “I spent a month learning to ride a scooty,” she admits.

“Wanted to nail the shot, so even when they suggested using a body double for the scene, I refused. I said, ‘No, I’ll do it myself!’” And true to her word, she took to the streets for a nerve-wracking yet exhilarating three to four hours of filming.

“It was so much fun,” she beams. “Learning something new for a role is always rewarding, and I’m proud I pushed myself for this.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Rahul Pandey, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ is not just about healthcare — it’s about one man’s mission to bring change to a forgotten village. The story follows Dr. Prabhat, a city doctor who sets out to revive the Primary Health Centre in the remote village of Bhathkandi.

The series boasts a stellar cast including Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh, all contributing to a rich, multi-layered drama.