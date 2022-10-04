OTT can never replace 70mm cinema: Puneet Issar

Much to the delight of Delhiites, the organisation of Ramlila resumed in the city, after two years of covid precautionary restrictions. Renowned Bollywood actor Puneet Issar, who has played the role of Duryodhan in Ramanand Sagar’s Mahabharata participated in a city Ramlila along with his son Siddhant Issar. The father-son duo arrived in the city on Friday to play Ravana and Lord Ram roles respectively.

In a candid chat with The Statesman, Puneet Issar talked about the current situation of the film industry in India and the difference in the experience of working in theatre, television, and films.

The difference between theatre, television, and films

The actor, sharing his first-hand experience said, “As an actor, it is always very important to justify and live the character as it is. But when we talk about the differences, all three formats are very different from each other. Television and films are close-up mediums where shots are taken with very minor details and need to work according to the frame. Additionally, films have long-lasting impacts on the audience. On the other hand, theatre is totally different. Actors need to broaden their gestures so that audience can acknowledge the act. They also need to vary their voice while delivering their dialogues to make it reachable to the audience sitting at the end”.

Launching a play very soon

Puneet, who worked in all three mediums during his career, has also made serials and a play namely ‘Mahabharat–an epic tale’, which is a depiction from Duryodhan and Karn’s perspective. Soon, he is going to launch another play ‘Jai Shree Ram-Ramayan’, on November 20, which will be written and directed by him.

OTT vs 70mm cinema

When asked about the content and the future of OTT, he opined that it is the latest change which is good. But OTT can never replace cinema because OTT is a bedroom medium, while 70mm cinema is where a large number of people experience the movie together. It has also a long-lasting impact. Cinema gives you stars which OTT never can.

South vs Bollywood cinema

Apart from working in Bollywood, Puneet has also done a lot of films in the regional cinema of the south. When asked about the current rise of the southern film industry, he stated, “It is not new. They are almost 50 years ahead in comparison to Bollywood and have been ahead of the curve since the late 80s.”

He appreciated the professionalism in south cinema and counted it as the major reason for the success of the industry.

“Moreover, the writers, producers, and technicians all are very well educated in cinema and serious about their work. They always come up with new ideas and make films relatable to the region and country which makes them successful,” he added.

Puneet also warned Bollywood of making ‘copy-paste’ content from other industries which are downgrading the art and industry. He also pointed out that corporates are slowly ruining the film industry all over the world.

“We need to wake up and again connect with the audience by making original entertainment and masala films along with the realistic ones,” he added.

Punnet Issar and his son performed at the Ramlila organized by Nav Shri Manav Dharma Ram Leela Samiti at Derawal Nagar, Model Town.