Oscar nod for ‘Anuja’, but no win for Priyanka Chopra-backed film

The short film ‘Anuja’, supported by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, lost out on the Best Live Action Short Film award at the 97th Academy Awards to the Dutch-language film ‘I’m Not a Robot’. Despite the loss, ‘Anuja’ made a significant mark with its powerful narrative and critical acclaim.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, ‘Anuja’ tells the story of a nine-year-old girl working alongside her older sister, Palak, in a small garment factory in New Delhi.

The film explores themes of childhood, resilience, and the difficult choices faced by many young girls across the globe. The story comes to life through actors Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

The 2024 short film blends Hindi and English, reflecting the socio-economic realities of its setting. Adam J. Graves, a philosopher-turned-filmmaker, collaborated with his wife, South Asian visual artist Suchitra Mattai, who served as the film’s producer.

‘Anuja’ premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival on August 17, 2024, and later gained recognition at the New York Shorts International Film Festival and the Montclair Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra, who lent her support to the project, praised the film for shedding light on the struggles faced by millions of girls worldwide.

“This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present,” she said.

Chopra further expressed her pride in the film, calling it a “poignant, thought-provoking piece” that highlights the power of choices in shaping lives.

The film is available for streaming on Netflix from February 5, 2025.