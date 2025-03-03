Zoe Saldana makes Oscar history with powerful tribute to immigrant roots

Zoe Saldana marked a historic moment at the 97th Academy Awards by winning her first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Emilia Perez’.

The star, known for her powerful performances, couldn’t hold back tears as she took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Saldana’s performance as Rita in the crime drama earned her widespread acclaim, adding the prestigious Oscar to her collection of awards this season, including the SAG Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, the 46-year-old actress paid tribute to the film’s cast and crew while highlighting the story’s focus on powerful women.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita,” she said.

Addressing the film’s director Jacques Audiard, she added, “Thank you for being curious about these women and telling their story with such care.”

The emotional peak of the night came when Zoe Saldana honored her family’s journey. With tears in her eyes, she spoke about her grandmother, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 1961.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents.” She declared. “With dreams, dignity, and hard-working hands, they paved the way for me to stand here today.”

What made the win even more special was Saldana’s acknowledgment of her Dominican heritage, celebrating the significance of performing in Spanish for ‘Emilia Perez’. “If my grandmother were here, she would be so happy. This is for her,” she said, her voice breaking.

Saldana’s victory is a milestone, making her the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar — a moment she hopes will inspire others. “I know I will not be the last,” she said with pride.