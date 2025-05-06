One Last Game! Netflix drops chilling teaser of ‘Squid Game’ season 3

The South Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game’ returned with its awaited second chapter on December 26, 2024. The season ended with a cliffhanger, perplexing fans with several unanswered questions. With the stakes and the pressure higher than ever, the makers have dropped a riveting teaser for the final chapter. ‘Squid Game’ season 3 releases on June 27, revealing the fate of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun and the life-altering game.

Amid the buzz of the Met Gala 2025, Netflix dropped a teaser for the last game, ‘Squid Game’ season 3. The accompanying caption read, “It’s time to play the final games. SQUID GAME SEASON 3. June 27.” The teaser opens with Gi-hun having a nightmare about his death amid the fatal games. With the intensity high, the famous gumball machine returns, filled with blue and red balls. It hints at players being segregated into groups or teams of two on the basis of the balls’ colour. The teaser is interspersed with glimpses of the games and the events around them. It concluded with the sound of a baby crying, elevating the thrill quotient of the final plot.

‘Squid Game’ follows a deadly life-altering game that forces citizens to stake their lives away. In return, they can either win a substantial cash prize that could change their lives or face fatal consequences. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a stop to it. Brimming with the burning fire of revenge, he vows to find those who are puppeteering the lives of desperate individuals.

Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 achieved a clean sweep in 93 countries, topping the most-watched chart simultaneously. However, several fans have expressed disappointment with the season. This is because it is a build-up to season 3 and ends on a cliffhanger.

Previously, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk teased an intense third instalment, making sure to keep fans on their toes. While speaking with Variety, he said, “With each episode, it’s going to get better. With each season, it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, a more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!”. Moreover, he also confirmed to IGN that ‘Squid Game’ S3 will focus on “what happens to Gi-hun.”

Fans can hope to find the answers to all the burning questions on June 27, sealing the fate of the intense game.

