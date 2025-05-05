Amid controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock-Off’ poster is OUT, stirring a debate

Kim Soo Hyun has been in troubled waters following his controversy with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claimed that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt over her DUI case. Following this, new revelations emerged from both sides, with Soo Hyun even suing the family. Amid the ongoing controversy, reports suggested that his slated Disney+ drama, ‘Knock-Off’, might face a delay or even get cancelled. Subsequent reports revealed that the makers have halted the production of the drama indefinitely. However, now, a poster of the actor’s drama has surfaced online, stirring a debate.

On May 2, a poster featuring Kim Soo Hyun in ‘Knock-Off’ surfaced online, creating a buzz. Initially, users rebuffed it as a fan-made poster. However, some fans went down the rabbit hole and found that the picture was uploaded on the official IMDb site. This indicates that the poster came from an official source. However, following the drama’s indefinite postponement, the new poster has confused fans.

The promotional asset left the internet divided, with several fans criticising the makers while some expressed enthusiasm. One user wrote, “We’re ready for Knock-Off! Cancel culture isn’t a big deal in our country, so please don’t hold it back—let the world, including us, stream Kim Soo Hyun’s powerful new series!” Another wrote, “Wow, I guess they’re really going ahead with it anyway.”

The drama was going to offer a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. For the drama, the makers approached Soo Hyun for the role of Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Joining him was Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed,’ as Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her character works as a customs officer.

