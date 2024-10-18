One Direction members pen a note mourning their brother Liam Payne

The untimely demise of former One Direction member Liam Payne sent his family, friends, and fans into shock. As the world mourns the passing of the beloved singer, Payne’s former bandmates have issued a common heartfelt note remembering their dear ‘brother.’ The 32-year-old singer, Liam Payne passed away on October 16 in Argentina.

The message from the remaining members of the band reads, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” The statement continued, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Additionally, the members of the band- Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik shared individual posts on their social media handles. Sharing a photograph of him and Liam, Louis penned an emotional wrote. “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.” The singer also addressed Liam’s 7-year-old son in his note. He wrote, “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me, I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

Zayn also paid a tribute to Liam Payne with a lengthy note. The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer penned, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

Moreover, he also added, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.”

Liam’s other bandmate, Harry Styles also remembered the singer and expressed his remorse. Taking to social media, he expressed his devastation. “His greatest joy was making other people happy. And it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.” He continued, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Additionally, Harry’s mother and several other friends and colleagues of the late singer paid tribute to him. Liam, Niall, Harry, Louis, and Zayn entered the music scene as One Direction when Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put them together as a band during The X-Factor show. Subsequently, the group emerged as one of the top boy bands and delivered several chartbusters. However, as time passed, the members started leaving with eventual disbandment. The members continued pursuing solo stints following the end of their time as One Direction.