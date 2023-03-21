On her birthday, a relook at Rani Mukherjee’s illustrious acting career

Today is the birthday of Rani Mukerji, one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. On this special occasion of her life, it’s time we reflected on her illustrious career and the impact she has had on the industry.

Born on March 21, 1978 in Mumbai, Rani Mukerji had become an iconic figure in the Indian film industry in a short span of time after her debut. She started her acting career in 1996 with the film “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat”. Although the film didn’t do well commercially, her performance was widely appreciated.

She went on to act in several films over the next few years, including “Ghulam” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, which brought her critical acclaim and commercial success. Rani’s portrayal of the strong and independent Tina in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” was particularly noteworthy, and it remains one of her most memorable performances to this day.

Over the years, Rani Mukerji continued to prove her mettle as an actor. She starred in several critically acclaimed films such as “Black”, “Hum Tum”, and “No One Killed Jessica”. Her performances in these films have been widely praised, and she has won several awards for her work. Rani has also acted in several commercial blockbusters such as “Bunty Aur Babli”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, and “Dil Bole Hadippa!”, cementing her status as a leading lady in Bollywood.

Rani Mukerji is known for her versatility as an actor. Her ability to embody the characters so convincingly is a testament to her talent as an actor. In her recent flick, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, that tells the story of an Indian mother who fights for the custody of her son in Norway after he is taken away by child protective services.

The film explores theme of cultural differences, identity, and the challenges faced by immigrant families in the Western world. She has done a remarkable job in the movie and made fans go gaga over her acting skills in the film. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is no doubt her best birthday gift this year.

The actress was also seen celebrating her pre-birthday with a taste of success.

Apart from her acting skills, Rani is known for her philanthropic work. She is associated with several charitable organisations over the years and has actively supported causes such as education, child welfare, and cancer awareness.

As Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday, it’s clear that she has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Her talent, versatility, and philanthropic work have made her an iconic figure in Bollywood. Here’s wishing Rani a very happy birthday, and we look forward to seeing more of her work in the years to come.