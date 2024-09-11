Aparshakti Khurana visits Siddhivinayak temple with mom ahead of ‘Berlin’ release

As the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the country, actor Aparshakti Khurana is joining the celebrations with palpable excitement. In a heartwarming gesture, Aparshakti visited Mumbai’s famed Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. This visit comes as he prepares for the release of his much-anticipated film, ‘Berlin’.

Aparshakti, currently basking in the success of his recent hit ‘Stree 2’, took this auspicious occasion to pray for to Siddhivinayak the success of ‘Berlin’, which is scheduled for its OTT debut on September 13. In ‘Berlin’, Khurana takes on a groundbreaking role as a sign language expert, a first in Indian cinema. The film has already made waves at various international film festivals, garnering significant praise and excitement.

The success of ‘Stree 2’ has solidified Khurana’s reputation as a versatile performer. His portrayal of ‘Bittu’ in the film has received widespread acclaim, contributing to the film’s box office triumph. Fans of Khurana will be delighted to know that his career is set to continue on an upward trajectory with more exciting projects on the horizon.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Looking ahead, Khurana is gearing up for his next film, ‘Badtameez Gill’, which will hit theaters on November 29, 2024. This film will see him sharing the screen with notable actors like Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. Additionally, he is working on a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’, showcasing his diverse talents and interests.