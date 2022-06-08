Ahead of Janhit Mein Jaari, here’s a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s praise worthy performances

With the noteworthy characters in her films, Nushrratt Bharuccha has always come up with the kind of characters that have set her apart from any other actress in her league, and now it’s time she gets the due recognition for the exemplary work she has done.

It’s hard to count on Nushrratt’s performance where she has not delivered what is promised. The actress has always given the best of her potential which has led to some really big blockbusters of all time. While the filmography of the actress speaks a lot about her extraordinary talent, a few of her notable performances are worth remembering, like:

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

It is the film that has brought the actress into the limelight with her character of Neha, a sweet and caring girlfriend who sets the rage amongst the youngsters about their modern-day relationships. Her strong characterization has stood up as an example of a girl to be in a relationship with.

2. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Taking up her character of a sweet and caring girlfriend to the next level, the actress came back as ‘Chiku’ giving major relationship goals to the young generation couples. The actress every elegantly played the role as she gave an example of a modern-day relationship.

3.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

While playing the role of a girlfriend, the actress this time came back as a destroyer who is trying the best of her potential to break the bond of friendship. The actress as ‘Sweety’ very elegantly portrayed all the emotions required to be delivered while bringing outstanding humor to the screen.

4. Chhalaang

Bringing up a significant role of a computer teacher in the film, the actress very well established her character by owning up to her strong position against the strong male lead.

5. Ajeeb Daastaans

While registering her presence in her first anthology, the actress came up in the character of a housemaid which is way different from the other roles she has done before but she just made it so subtle with her brilliant acting.

6. Chhorii

And then comes her first female lead film. In Chhorii, the actress came up with a whole new character of a pregnant girl which is truly unexpected for the audience but the actress picks up the film individually on her shoulders.