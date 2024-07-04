‘Now You See Me 3’ set for November 2025 with original cast and new magicians

One of the most beloved heist film franchises is preparing for its third installment with ‘Now You See Me 3’, featuring the return of the original magicians for another thrilling adventure. Scheduled nearly a decade after its blockbuster predecessor ‘Now You See Me 2’, released in 2016, the upcoming film will hit theaters on November 14, 2025.

Details of the plot remain tightly guarded, leaving fans to wonder if the third film will continue the storyline from its predecessors or introduce something entirely new. Reuniting the group of illusionists known as The Four Horsemen, the film will also introduce a new ensemble of magicians. Returning to their roles are original members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. Newcomers Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike in new roles join them.

Produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman, with Lionsgate’s Meredith Wick and Erin Jones-Wesley, ‘Now You See Me 3’ is set for release amidst a competitive November 2025 lineup, which includes Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ reunion film ‘Bugonia’ on November 7, and ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Wicked: Part Two’ on November 26.

Announced in 2023 by Lionsgate, ‘Now You See Me 3’ underwent changes with writer Eric Warren Singer and original director Boaz Yakin not returning, replaced by Fleischer due to delays in development. The first film, ‘Now You See Me’, released in 2013, was a significant box office success, grossing $350 million against a $75 million budget, leading to its sequel which earned $334 million against a $120 million budget. The franchise overall has amassed an impressive $684 million worldwide.

With the anticipation heightened by the gripping narratives of its predecessors, fans eagerly await how ‘Now You See Me 3’ will unfold, especially after nearly a decade, curious about the future of The Four Horsemen and the impact of the new ensemble of magicians on the storyline.