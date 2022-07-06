Nora Fatehi learns playing cricket from sports icon Mithali Raj

Nora Fatehi put a stylish spin on India’s favorite sport when she learned to play cricket in a gorgeous pink saree.

The multi-talented star met with Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket on the set of her reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where both Mithali and actress Taapsee promoted their film Shabaash Mithu.

Nora being the all-rounder that she is, took the opportunity to learn the sport from the expert herself and did it all while sporting a saree. The global icon was cheered on by her co-hosts Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji and had the studio buzzing with excitement.

After creating a ripple at the IIFA Awards with the best performance of the night and later breaking the internet with her international single ‘Dirty Secret’, Nora continues to win hearts across demographics and geographical boundaries with her reality show and global performances. The international icon is also a fashion trendsetter and has consistently slain with her distinct and envelope-pushing looks.

Check out the video here: