Nikita Dutta’s ‘Gharat Ganpati’ among 28 films in India’s Oscars 2024 entry

Nikita Dutta’s film ‘Gharat Ganpati’ has achieved a significant milestone by earning a spot on the Oscars 2024 consideration list from India, alongside ‘Laapataa Ladies’ that is now India’s official selection.

Known for her versatility and grace, Dutta continues to rise as one of Indian cinema’s most promising talents. Her role as Kriti Ahuja, a young Punjabi woman in the film, has drawn praise from both critics and audiences.

The film, directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar, explores the cultural and emotional importance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtrian households, specifically focusing on the traditions of the Konkan region.

The story centers on the journey of a Marathi boy and his Punjabi friend, played by Dutta, as they travel to his hometown. This cross-cultural narrative adds richness and depth to the film, which has resonated with viewers.

In addition to Dutta’s captivating performance, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast, featuring notable actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Ajinkya Deo, Ashwini Bhave, Sanjay Mone, and Shubhangi Latkar. Each brings their own unique touch to the film, enhancing its appeal and authenticity.

‘Gharat Ganpati’ marks Dutta’s successful debut in Marathi cinema. The movie’s themes of family, tradition, and faith have universal resonance.

Nikita Dutta’s career is clearly on a fast track. In addition to the success of ‘Gharat Ganpati’, she is also gearing up for her next big project, Siddharth Anand’s Netflix production ‘Jewel Thief’. In this upcoming film, she will star alongside Bollywood heavyweights Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.