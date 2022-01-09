Newly wed Vicky Katrina celebrates one month anniversary

Bollywood’s most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an elaborate ceremony last month. Since their wedding, the couple has been spotted together several times together and also spent Christmas with each other. While Vicky Kaushal had returned to filming his upcoming movie, he is now back with his wife Katrina Kaif to celebrate their togetherness as a wedded couple.

Today, Katrina and Vicky took to their Instagram handle to share a special post as the lovebirds are celebrating one month of their marriage.

While Katrina shared a selfie with hubby Vicky and wrote, ‘Happy one month my heart’ on the post. Vicky Kaushal took to social media and dropped an unseen picture with Katrina from their Sangeet ceremony. In the picture, the two love birds can be seen dancing their heart out. While Vicky looks handsome as always in a kurta, Katrina dons a magenta lehenga. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, ‘Forever to go!’ and dropped a red heart emoji.

Several of Vicky and Katrina’s friends also showered love on the newlywed couple. While Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple… we love you (sic),” Anaita Shroff commented, “May every month bring more! Ps: can’t believe it’s only been a month! (sic).” Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Mini Mathur also sent wishes to the couple.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Whereas, Vicky is currently shooting a film with Sara Ali Khan that has yet to be titled.