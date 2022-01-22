New member in Jonas Family: Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child via surrogacy

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made one of the biggest announcements of the year. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

The duo took to social media on Friday, January 21, to share that they have welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Priyanka and Nick said in an identical post on Instagram.

While fans have been eagerly waiting to know if it is a girl or baby boy for the couple, reporters suggest that Nick and Priyanka have been blessed with a baby girl.

As soon as the star couple broke the news on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Katrina Kaif wrote: “Congratsssssssssss.” Priyanka’s The Sky is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar wrote: “Congratulations to you and Nick.”

Actor Kal Penn wrote: “Congratulations! Kalpen’s uncle is ready to babysit.” YouTuber Lilly Singh added, “Can’t wait to cuddle them.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.

The duo who have been married for three years, join the long list of celebrities in India who have opted to have a child via surrogacy. In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had welcomed their youngest son, AbRam, via surrogacy. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also have a son via surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone are the other Bollywood celebrities who have welcomed home children via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka has last seen in the sci-fi thriller The Matrix Resurrections. Next up, she has romantic drama Text For You, as well as the television show Citadel in the pipeline.