‘Never let go’ propels Jungkook to global stardom

K-pop boy band BTS’s sensation, Jungkook, has enamored fans with his latest single track, “Never Let Go.” BTS’ golden maknae released the single ‘Never Let Go’ on June 7, marking the 11th anniversary of the boy band. The track is also hailed as the singer’s contribution to the 2024 BTS Festa. Hours after its release, the song became a hit, topping the charts, and now it has expanded its reach, becoming a global phenomenon.

Within hours of its debut, the track skyrocketed to the top of every major music chart. “Never Let Go” racked up 1.2 million views on YouTube just within 7 hours of its launch. Further, in a poll published on June 7 on Billboard, fans voted the BTS star’s solo track as their favorite new music release of the past week. Moreover, the song charted the top spot on iTunes right after its release and has dominated the list for three consecutive days now. As of June 10, “Never Let Go” grabbed the No.1 spot on iTunes in 102 countries, making the track a global hit.

This momentous achievement puts Jungkook’s track next to BTS member V’s solo track FRI(END)S, making them the only K-pop songs of 2024 to achieve the top spot in over 100 countries.

Advertisement

Since the track’s release, BTS fans, who lovingly refer to themselves as ARMY, have flooded social media with praise for the singer’s heartfelt track and unwavering support for the group. Fans eagerly await the members’ return from their military service and the promise of new music.

Jung Kook and his fellow BTS members Jin, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and V are currently serving in the South Korean military for a mandatory 18-month military enlistment for all able-bodied men by the time they turn 28. The group members have since released solo tracks as band activities and music are speculated to resume in 2025.

“Never Let Go” marks Jungkook’s first solo release since his debut album, “Golden,” in 2023, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured collaborations with notable artists including Major Lazer, Jack Harlow, Latto, and DJ Snake. His collaboration track with Latto, “Seven,” secured the third spot on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and dominated the Billboard 200 chart.